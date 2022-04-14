FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $123,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,560,546. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

