FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $173,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUN opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

