FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $393.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

