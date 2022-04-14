FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $254,000 in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

