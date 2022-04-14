FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

