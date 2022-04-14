FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $137,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.94. 1,499,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

