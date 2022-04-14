FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $149,000 Investment in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA remained flat at $$46.90 on Thursday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

