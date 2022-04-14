FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.30. 1,248,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

