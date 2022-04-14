FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $183.71. 847,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,670. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

