FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $93.31. 2,020,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,717. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

