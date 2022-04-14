FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.60. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.