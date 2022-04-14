FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 1,866,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,035. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

