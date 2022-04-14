FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.83. 9,598,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,298. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.47.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

