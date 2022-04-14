FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

