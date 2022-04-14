FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,894. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

