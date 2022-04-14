FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,126 FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Separately, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

BUFD stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.