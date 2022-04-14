FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 2,951,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,007. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

