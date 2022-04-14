FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler lowered FTC Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.74 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,284 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.