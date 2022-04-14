FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.95

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.95 and last traded at $163.46, with a volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.
FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.45.
In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $59,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
