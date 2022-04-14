FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.95

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.95 and last traded at $163.46, with a volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.45.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $59,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

