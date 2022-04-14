Fund Lp Funicular Buys 30,660 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,961.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

