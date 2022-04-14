Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,651,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,525,529. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 378,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.