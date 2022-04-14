Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,328. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.