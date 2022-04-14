G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 490.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,071. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $318.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.82.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

