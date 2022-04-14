GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

