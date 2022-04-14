GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

G1A stock opened at €36.87 ($40.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($52.77).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

