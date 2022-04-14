Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $291,488.88 in Stock

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 191,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 504,487 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45.
Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
