Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $291,488.88 in Stock

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 191,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 504,487 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.