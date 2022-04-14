General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.77. 22,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

