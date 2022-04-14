General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,937,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 141,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

