General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,695,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,122. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

