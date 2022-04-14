Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GDLLF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 8,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.