Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GDLLF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 8,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.
Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geodrill (GDLLF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.