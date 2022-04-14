Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Down to $1.65

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.55. Geron shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 59,126 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 413,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Geron by 1,890.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

