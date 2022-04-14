Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GIGA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 149.33%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

