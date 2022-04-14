GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. GigInternational1 has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

