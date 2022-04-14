Gina Mastantuono Sells 193 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $18.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.33. 1,204,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 446.76, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $559.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,366.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 28.7% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

