Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 207 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL opened at $266.58 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

