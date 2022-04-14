Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.22. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

