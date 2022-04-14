Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.02 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $222.03 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.85. The firm has a market cap of $646.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.