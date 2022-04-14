Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.95 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

