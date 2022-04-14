Girard Partners LTD. Has $617,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

