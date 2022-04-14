Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.55.

NYSE AVY opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

