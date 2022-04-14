Girard Partners LTD. Sells 235 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Shares of RTX opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

