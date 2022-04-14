Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.64. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

