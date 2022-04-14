Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 15,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 148,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

