Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.