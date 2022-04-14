Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.
Shares of GOOD opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.
GOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
