Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 6,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.