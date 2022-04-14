Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.12

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.12 and last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46.
About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
