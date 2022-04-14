Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 623 ($8.12) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.69) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.86) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.94).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 527.26 ($6.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 288.40 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.40 ($6.99). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 406.35. The firm has a market cap of £69.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.57.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

