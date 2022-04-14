Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $189.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 85,492 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $138.06. 1,324,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

