Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Up 4.4%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 16,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,419,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several brokerages have commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $904.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

