Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 1,247.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter.

